Nigeria: We've Deteriorated Into State Capture, Not Practising True Democracy - Obi

13 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year's elections, Peter Obi, has stated that Nigeria is not practising true democracy and has deteriorated into dictatorship and classical state capture.

Obi made this statement on Wednesday in a series of posts on his X handle, commenting on this year's June 12 Democracy Day commemoration.

He highlighted that leadership failures have led to uncontrolled systemic corruption, high levels of insecurity, a lack of freedom of speech, increasing poverty rates, and unprecedented levels of hunger and hardship.

"While we may say that in 1999, we started in earnest in the right direction, today we have deteriorated into what can be classified as classical state capture. Instead of benefiting all, it has become a deprivation for all.

"The consequences of not being a true democracy have led to leadership failures that have resulted in uncontrolled systemic corruption, high levels of insecurity, a lack of freedom of speech, increasing poverty rates, and unprecedented levels of hunger and hardship, which remain unsolved and are growing geometrically," Obi said.

He argued that true democracy should be people-oriented, where citizens' rights are respected, laws are obeyed, leaders remain accountable to the people, and the welfare and care of the people, especially the poor, are paramount and high priorities. "Unfortunately, the opposite is the case in our situation," he noted.

Obi also listed metrics that show Nigeria is not truly democratic and has only produced vices.

He called for the June 12 commemoration to be used as an occasion to return to a truly democratic nation. "We achieved that feat on June 12, 1993, by collectively voting for democracy in Nigeria. We must stand in defence of Nigeria's democracy today," he added.

 

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.