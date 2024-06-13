Nigeria: Govt Launches 3-in-1 Four Tela Maize Varieties, Seeds Available for Farmers

The federal government, in partnership with the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), has launched the 3-in-1 four TELA Maize varieties for uptake by Nigerian farmers.

The varieties are SAMMAZ 72T, SAMMAZ 73T, SAMMAZ 74T and SAMMAZ 75T.

The launch was done on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister for State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Sabi Aliyu, along with the AATF Executive Director, Dr Canisius Kanangire; the Vice Chancellor of ABU, the Executive Director of IAR, Prof Ado Adamu Yusuf, among other top dignitaries, including members of the diplomatic corps.

The name "TELA" originated from the Latin "TUTELA", which means "protection". It is Genetically Modified (GM) maize hybrids marketed under the trade name, TELA Maize.

The variety was developed locally by Nigerian researchers at the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in collaboration with other partners in the TELA Project.

The TELA Maize hybrids provide farmers with three-pronged protection: drought tolerance, resistance to fall armyworms and resistance to stem borer insects.

According to IAR, the triple protection assures the farmer of yield advantage and reduces the use of chemical pesticides, saving farmers money and reducing harm to the environment.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Director of IAR, Ado Adamu Yusuf, said that as a research institute they were doing everything possible to support the government's effort through research that was people and environment-friendly by adhering strictly to the protocol for such research mandate.

He said, "Today's event is so dear to my heart, seeing we are not only introducing maize varieties that will save Nigerian farmers the cost of production through the reduction in chemical insecticide sprays by up to N2bn annually, but also ensuring sustainable food security in the country and across the West African sub-region."

They said the varieties were now available for farmers through a number of seed companies.