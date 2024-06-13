Nigeria: Over 1.5m Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia As Hajj Rites Begin Tomorrow

13 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

Barely 24 hours before the commencement of this year's Hajj, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the arrival of more than 1.5 million pilgrims from all over the world.

A report by the Saudi Press Agency quoted the General Directorate of Passports that 1,547,295 pilgrims came into the country through its air, land and sea ports, until the end of Monday, June 10.

Meanwhile, the official spokesman for Saudi's Ministry of Health, Dr Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, has warned that the major challenge facing this year's Hajj season is the significant rise in temperatures.

Dr Al-Abdulaali advised pilgrims to adhere to the ministry's health guidelines, including carrying umbrellas, to avoid direct sun exposure, drinking sufficient amounts of water, and taking rest periods between rituals to reduce fatigue and heat stress.

He said these measures aimed to ensure the safety and health of pilgrims during the performance of Hajj rituals.

He added that the ministry is making all efforts to provide a healthy and safe environment for pilgrims amid the harsh climatic conditions.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.