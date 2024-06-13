Nigeria: Over 1.5m Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia As Hajj Rites Begin Tomorrow

Barely 24 hours before the commencement of this year's Hajj, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced the arrival of more than 1.5 million pilgrims from all over the world.

A report by the Saudi Press Agency quoted the General Directorate of Passports that 1,547,295 pilgrims came into the country through its air, land and sea ports, until the end of Monday, June 10.

Meanwhile, the official spokesman for Saudi's Ministry of Health, Dr Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, has warned that the major challenge facing this year's Hajj season is the significant rise in temperatures.

Dr Al-Abdulaali advised pilgrims to adhere to the ministry's health guidelines, including carrying umbrellas, to avoid direct sun exposure, drinking sufficient amounts of water, and taking rest periods between rituals to reduce fatigue and heat stress.

He said these measures aimed to ensure the safety and health of pilgrims during the performance of Hajj rituals.

He added that the ministry is making all efforts to provide a healthy and safe environment for pilgrims amid the harsh climatic conditions.