Nigeria: Cervical Cancer Vaccination Launched for Nigerian Girls

13 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

Cervical cancer has emerged as the second most common cancer among women in Nigeria; hence Pathfinder has launched vaccination against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) for girls.

Dr Sakina Bello, a senior technical adviser with, Pathfinder, has underscored the critical importance of taking advantage of the ongoing vaccination against the disease.

In a sensitisation event on HPV organised by the Federation of Muslim Women in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and its affiliates, supported by Pathfinder, Dr Sakina stressed the necessity for parents and guardians to permit girls aged 9 to 14 to receive the vaccine, thereby averting potential HPV infections in the future.

 

