Nigeria: Boat Mishaps - Federal Govt Implements Waterways Code, Bans Night Trips

In order to curb incessant boat mishaps and attract investors into the nation's inland waterways, the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, launched the first ever waterways code for the country.

The minister also ordered the National Inland Waterways to start the implementation of the newly developed Marine code to enhance and improve security along the nation's waterways.

LEADERSHIP reports that the code will guide boat operators, regulate the conduct of passengers as well as provide a framework for potential investors in water transportation in the country.

The code, it was gathered, banned night voyage and as well prescribed sanctions for any boat operators who engaged in night voyage and ferry passengers without life jackets.

However, speaking at the maiden official visit to unveil the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023 and commissioning of Police building, hydrographic survey boats, water ambulance among other projects in Lokoja, Kogi state, Oyetola, urged NIWA to ensure the enforcement of the regulations, said the codes will drastically reduce accidents on the waterways.

He stated further that the waterway codes eventually came alive after several years of postponement.

"As you are all aware, the need to improve Nigeria's balance of trade, which is very crucial to strengthening the value of the Naira and creating employment, is top on Mr. President's policy agenda. Considering the strategic role that the maritime sector plays in actualising this noble objective, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under my leadership is determined to ensure the maximisation of the comparative advantages that our maritime resources present.

"I am, therefore, not surprised that like every other agency under my watch, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has also keyed into the concerted efforts at achieving the economic goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration led by our pragmatic President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I must commend the management of NIWA for their visionary intervention in ensuring that the Water Transportation Code comes alive after several years of being in the pipeline.

"The Code, as we may be aware, would now guide the boat operators, regulate the conduct of passengers as well as provide a framework for potential investors in water transportation. With the code, I am convinced that we can now standardise Water Transportation, thereby reducing accidents on our waters to the barest minimum.

"This was one of the charges I gave the Managing Director of NIWA when he assumed office. I am happy he is able to take practical steps towards addressing it. I must however urge NIWA to ensure the enforcement of the regulations," the Minister stated.

Speaking earlier, the managing director, NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji, said the code will regulate the conduct of passengers and provide a framework for potential investors in water transportation.

Oyebamiji, further stated that the authority had met and created a database of critical stakeholders and opinion moulders within the ecosystem that can be reached for information dissemination and rapid response during emergency.

"We proceeded by auditing and institutionalising our public engagement strategy by putting in place a system which recognises the communities as an important element in our information-sharing and emergency response structure. Today, through the Area Offices, we have met and created a database of critical stakeholders and opinion moulders within the ecosystem that can be reached for information dissemination and rapid response.

"Similarly, we have equally intensified our efforts in public enlightenment and enforcement. This is why we are launching the first phase of the water marshal initiatives today. These officers were carefully selected to provide information daily to users of the waterways at selected jetties and loading points. They must ensure that all users adhere strictly to safety regulations.

"Talking about safety regulations on the inland waterways, our efforts within the shortest period are yielding the desired result. Today, you are here to officially launch the transportation Code for public use. Going forward, this code will guide the boat operators, regulate the conduct of passengers and provide a framework for potential investors in water transportation.

"At this point, kindly permit me to recognize the enormous efforts put into this by the past Management Teams, they did their best until we took over."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, among the projects commissioned are Administrative block, security post, 62 Passengers boat, Ambulance and hydrographic survey boat

"I want to call on the management of this all important sector to start the immediate implementation of the newly developed marine code in order to address all the security challenges along the nation's waterways".he said.

According to him,the NIWA act waiting to be passed would soon become a reality adding that the Marine code would be useful in tackling the security challenges pending the time the bill would be passed.

He said that only 3,000 out of the 10,000 kilometres waterways in the country are navigable, adding that the Marine code would come handy in addressing the underutilisation of the enormous potentials in the sector.

The minister also called on the private sector to consider exploring the potential business opportunities available in the nation's waterways in line with the vision of President Tinubu which placed so much emphasis on the blue economy.