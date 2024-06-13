Liberia: 'Symptom of Bad Leadership'

Defeated Presidential candidate, Cllr. Tiawon Saye Gongloe says the numerous unresolved Mineral Development Agreements (MDA) across the country, which appear to be transforming into a conflict, result from bad leadership.

He noted that these unresolved MDA's conflicts are worrisome warning signs of an irrelevant government.

Speaking at the Center for the Exchange of Intellectual Opinion in Monrovia, Cllr. Gongloe said the country needs peace, and there should be law and order. Therefore, everything that moves and breathes in Liberia is under the rule of law, and if it does violate the law, it should be dealt with.

" Many of those things are symptoms of bad leadership. When a leader doesn't pay attention, when there is no monitoring or compliance to the concession agreement, to the terms and conditions, it places people in a position to take the law into their own hands or go in the bush, and so those things happen. but it must be dealt with," he urged.

He said citizens have a moral responsibility to speak truth to power to ensure that the government they endorsed and supported does not fail; therefore, when the government does wrong, they will speak.

Cllr. Gongloe clarified that the LPP is not a sycophant and opportunist, arguing that silence makes anyone a co-conspirator; therefore, their voices will be made clear to the Liberian people. He added that he can boast because of the life that he has; jobs run after him.

The LPP political leader added that it's getting terrible for the country now as people are beginning to use the jungle's rule and role, which he said is really bad and the government should look at it seriously.

" This makes government irrelevant when people start taking steps to solve and serve issues that confront them. When they start proceeding, it makes government; when they start succeeding, it makes government irrelevant. Governance is by the rule of law, and the other method is by the role of the jungle," he added.

The Human Rights lawyer indicated that the government needs to improve its leadership performance, or it will risk losing its popularity among the people.

Touching on corruption, Cllr. Gongloe urged Liberians to hold their leaders accountable for what they promised to do for the state and its people, adding that President Joseph Nyumah Boakai took an oath to defend, implement, execute, and protect the constitution of Liberia and status law.

"We were all running to give a better and different country to the Liberian people than the CDC of former President Weah was doing. However, it is the responsibility of this government to do what it promised during the political campaign. It is a fundamental error to say because the CDC didn't do it, they too can't." He added.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah