Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Gov Sani's 'Democracy Crusade'

Appreciating the president, Governor Sani said "I am deeply humbled by President Tinubu's recognition of our collective struggle for democracy".

Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani has expressed his appreciation for the recognition accorded to him by President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging his sacrifices and efforts in actualising democracy in Nigeria.

Mr Tinubu's gesture, according to the governor, serves as a morale booster and a testament to the collective struggle for a democratic Nigeria.

The governor hailed Mr Tinubu for recognising him and other notable pro-democracy activists whose diligence, sacrifice and determination entrenched democracy in Nigeria after many years of post-independence military rule.

In a statement released by the Governor's spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, on Wednesday, Mr Sani reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to upholding democracy at all levels.

The President, in his Democracy Day address to the nation on Wednesday, commended notable personalities for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring the triumph of democracy in Nigeria.

"We lost great heroes and heroines along the way. In this struggle, the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, the most significant symbol of our democratic struggle, his wife, Kudirat, General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua and Pa Alfred Rewane, among others sacrificed their very lives.

"While the exiled pro-democracy activists kept the fire burning, their comrades at home sustained the pressure on the military brass hats. Among the latter are Olisa Agbakoba, Femi Falana, Abdul Oroh, Senator Shehu Sani, Governor Uba Sani, Chief Olu Falae, and other National Democratic Coalition leaders such as Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Ayo Opadokun.

"The sacrifices they made, and the precious gift brought about by their selfless devotion can never be repaid. Neither shall it be forgotten." Mr Tinubu said.

"This acknowledgment serves as a testament to the power of resilience and dedication to a noble cause. I reiterate my unwavering commitment to democratic principles and values, which have guided my actions in public service."