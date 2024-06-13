Liberia: Purukpeh Agric Founder Off to Ghana for Weeklong Study Tour

The founder of Purukpeh Agriculture, a local food processing venture, Madam Estelle Liberty-Kemoh has been selected among a pool of Liberian small and medium-scale Agro and Agri Industries, to participate in a weeklong study tour in Accra, Ghana from June 11th-16th, 2024.

The training program, sponsored by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), is being held under the Ghana International Cluster Conference III study tour of Ghana, with a focus on promoting MSME development and employment opportunities in Liberia through a market system and cluster development approach in Agro-industry value chains- Grow 2 initiative. The program focuses on three value chains, support for enhancing the cassava and horticulture value chains to enhance food security and increase income of, in particular, rural farmers (men, women, and youth).

A few months ago, the former Liberia Broadcasting System Director General, Mrs. Estelle Liberty Kemoh, ventured into the agro-industry by setting up a small-scale cassava and plantain processing business for local distribution and consumption. Ms. Kemoh has welcomed the invitation to participate in the study tour in Ghana with the objective of knowledge and understanding of successful cluster development models and best practices, which can be applied to improve the MSME development in Liberia.

A one-day SME Expo is scheduled to take place before the cluster conference, in which the delegation from Liberia is anticipated to take part. SMEs will engage with possible partners, suppliers, investors, and customers during organized networking sessions. Fredrick Samuel Gibson Sr., a business development and value chain expert, will lead the team.

Participating in the conference will be Zogbo Luther, Assistant Minister for Planning (MOA), Christopher D. Sankolo, Director General (LACRA), Edwina J. Boima, Deputy Registrar General (CDA), and Deputy Minister Dolo (MOCI). A one-day field visit to the cosmetic and cassava cluster of WACOMP Ghana will also be included. The program will also comprise a tour of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ministry of Trade & Industry, Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Cooperative Council (GCC), and a cassava processor and packing facility.