Liberia: Grow-2 Program Sponsors Liberian Delegation At International Cluster Conference III in Ghana

The Grow 2 program, funded by the Embassy of Sweden in Liberia and implemented by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has invited key government officials and one exceptional micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) to participate in a study tour from June 11th to 16th, 2024, and attend the International Cluster Conference III, held from June 12th to 13th, 2024, in Accra, Ghana.

The conference, themed "Ghanaian Clusters: Sharing Solutions & Developing the Possibilities for Competitiveness," is organized under the West Africa Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP), funded by the European Union and implemented in Ghana by UNIDO.

GROW-2 has assembled an esteemed team to represent Liberia, including several key government officials and organizations that support the GROW-2 mandate which aims to increase income and employment opportunities through MSME development in priority agro-based value chains such as organic cocoa, cassava, and horticulture. The Liberian delegation includes:

Benedict A. Dolo, Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI)

Christopher D. Sankolo, Director General at the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA)

Zogbo Luther, Assistant Minister for Planning at the Ministry of Agriculture

Edwina J. Boima, Deputy Registrar General at the Cooperative Development Agency (CDA)

Mrs. Estelle Liberty Kemoh, the industrious owner of Purukpeh Agriculture, notable for processing cassava into deepah flour and plantain flour.

Leading the group for GROW-2 are Fredrick Samuel Gibson Sr., Senior Value Chain and Business Engagement Expert, and Dr. Charles Sackey, Chief Technical Advisor (CTA).

When asked about the trip's significance, Dr. Sackey stated, "It will offer our partners an opportunity to gain insights into the remarkable achievements of the supported MSMEs and clusters thus far and to explore global best practices in cluster development. We believe that this occasion will allow institutions like the CDA, MoCI and MOA to learn and pick lessons on MSME development strategies and the role that clusters play in fostering inclusive and sustainable industrial development and facilitating MSMEs' participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

Dr. Sackey added that the study tour would include an organized networking session for suppliers, investors, and customers to engage. The delegation from Liberia will hold further talks with their counterparts from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), selected SMEs and the Ghana Cooperative Society.

GROW-2 focuses on the cocoa, cassava, and horticulture value chains with the aim of contributing to the increase in income and employment opportunities especially for women and youth. The project interventions are particularly focus on Nimba, Lofa, Margibi, Rural Montserrado and Bong counties.

Please find us at https://grow-2liberia.com