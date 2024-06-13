Nigeria: Ogun Police Advice Public to Identify Recovered Vehicles

The Ogun State Police command has called on members of the public, especially those who lost their vehicles or motorcycles to thieves or left abandoned to report at Owode-Yewa Divisional Police headquarters, for possible identification and claims.

This was contained in a public notice signed by the command's spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola and made available to Vanguard, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The public notice, with reference No: Ref No: AZ:531o/0GS/PRO/VOL.7/183, was dated 7 June, 2024.

It reads, "the Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially those

who lost their vehicles/motorcycles to thieves or left abandoned to report at Owode-Yewa divisional headquarters for possible identification and claim.

"The vehicles and motorcycles are:

one Golf Car with registration number AZ 153 BWR; one Toyota Camry Car with registration number GGE 328 BC; five unregistered motorcycles; one BAJAJ motorcycle with registration number MEK 985 QH; another BAJAJ motorcycle with registration number TRE 95G WY and a BAJAJ motorcycle with registration number REG.NO KSA 234 QJ."