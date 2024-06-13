Nigeria: Stay Back to Salvage Nigeria, Shettima Tells Doctors

13 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerian doctors to remain in the country and work with the current administration to improve the nation's situation, rather than emigrating for better opportunities abroad.

Speaking during a visit on Wednesday by the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), led by its president, Prof. Bala Audu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Shettima appealed to the doctors to resist the allure of overseas opportunities amid the 'Japa' syndrome.

He assured the doctors that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to their welfare and has deep empathy for those who choose to stay and serve their country.

Shettima praised the significant contributions and sacrifices of Nigerian doctors in advancing healthcare delivery.

He said, "Let us stay back and salvage this nation together. This is our country, the greatest black nation on earth, and a promising nation that we need to invest in."

He also encouraged the NMA to motivate young doctors to specialise in key medical disciplines and to combat the activities of unqualified practitioners.

