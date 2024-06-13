Nigeria: Kano Emirate Tussle - Follow Your Grandfather's Footsteps - Nyass' Family Urges Emir Sanusi

13 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

The family of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass has urged the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to decline reinstatement and follow his grandfather's example who did the same thing.

The Nyass family, in a statement made available to Daily Trust in Kano, urged Sanusi to prioritise the state's peace by not allowing personal interest to influence his decision regarding his reinstatement as emir.

In the statement, signed by Sheikh Muhammad Mahy Ibrahim Nyass, they said, "We, the family of Shaykhul Islam, Gausuzzaman, Qudwatuna ilaa Rabbina, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass of Kaolack, Senegal, feel compelled to address the recent developments in the Kano Emirate. Our proud state, as a centre of the Tijjaniya brotherhood, holds great significance.

"The reinstatement of Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano by the Kano State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Executive Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has raised concerns regarding the rule of law and the welfare of the citizenry.

