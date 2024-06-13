Nigeria: One Dead, Two Others Rescued in Anambra Building Collapse

The building, which was still under construction, collapsed at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person has been confirmed dead while two others were rescued after a five-storey building collapsed in Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the five-storey building, which was still under construction, collapsed at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The building was being constructed within the premises of Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, a popular secondary school in the state.

The collapsed structure was being constructed by an association of old boys of the school to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the school.

Rescued exercise

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that three workers were trapped by the collapsed building.

The report also inidicated that of the three workers trapped in the rubbles, one was rescued at about 7:42 p.m. on Wednesday.

Giving an update on Thursday morning, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Paul Odenigbo, told PREMIUM TIMES that the remaining two workers were brought out from the rubbles hours later.

"The whole of the three people trapped by the collapsed building have now been brought out," Mr Odenigbo said.

"But one of them was already dead when the rescue team brought him out," he added.

The SEMA boss said the third person was rescued at exactly 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mr Odenigbo said the two rescued workers were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment while the deceased victim's body was taken to a morgue in the state.

He said the association of the school's old boys greatly helped in the rescue operation.

"Some of them are engineers, doctors. Everybody really contributed greatly in the operation," he said.

The latest incident happened days after a three-storey building collapsed in Abia, another state in the South-east.

Of the five persons feared trapped by the building, at least two were said to have died as of the time of filing this report.