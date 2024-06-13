Kenya: Uhuru in Nigeria for Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue

13 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI — Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Nigeria's Benin city where he is set to take part in the annual Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue.

The dialogue, themed "Functional Education and Effective Political Leadership as a Panacea to Africa's Growth and Development," is set to bring on board an array of political leaders as well as policy makers from across the continent.

"The discussions will focus on the crucial role of education and the recruitment of effective political leaders in achieving the development goals of African nations," read a post by the office of the retired president.

Earlier, the former head of state attended a state banquet hosted by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The event was held in honor of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, established in 2015 by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, focuses on promoting democracy, peace, and transformative change across Africa.

It is however not clear whether the retired president will give a keynote address during the event.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.