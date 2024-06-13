Liberia: CDC At a Crossroad

In a bold move, "We the People", the leading political organization advocating for sweeping reforms within the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has issued an ultimatum to the party leadership, demanding the organization of a party convention within three months or face unspecified consequences.

Jerome Saydee, the outspoken leader of "We the People", minced no words in his critique of the current CDC leadership, stating that the party's leadership has lost the confidence of the people following their failure to secure victory for George Weah in the previous election. Saydee, who is also a member of the CDC Youth League, highlighted the urgent need for a change in leadership, emphasizing that the current chairman does not embody the aspirations of the populace.

"We've given the party leadership ample time to rectify its course, but it's evident they're unwilling to listen to the voices of the people," remarked Saydee in a press conference on Tuesday. "Since I called for this convention, I've faced threats, but I refuse to be intimidated. It's time for the CDC to acknowledge its shortcomings and pave the way for new, visionary leadership."

Saydee expressed concern that the CDC has become a mere shadow of its former self, unable to reconcile with its electoral defeat and holding no one accountable for the failure. He urged Acting Chairman Kowo to swiftly announce plans for the convention, allowing CDC members to democratically elect leaders who truly represent their interests.

"The party needs leaders who will fearlessly advocate for the people, not those who are shackled by personal business interests or those who are afraid to challenge their Lofa uncle," Saydee emphasized. "It's high time the CDC embraces a new strategic direction, and that starts with a transparent and inclusive party convention."

The rift within the CDC has been exacerbated by internal discord, with the party turning against its former chairman and facing criticism for its perceived complacency in challenging the ruling Unity Party government. Leaders in the legislative branch have particularly come under fire for their perceived inaction.

"We the People" comprises a grassroots movement of CDC professionals who believe that radical change is imperative for the party's survival and relevance in the political landscape. They advocate for a clean break from the current leadership cadre, asserting that fresh perspectives are essential for the CDC's rejuvenation.

A top official of the coalition had earlier told the Daily Observer that the leadership would have done a responsible response to the group's previous statement calling for sweeping reforms within the former ruling coalition. That response is yet to come.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They are members of our coalition and they do have the right to raise issues, especially matters that they are not satisfied with," the official, who asked for his identity to remain undisclosed since he is not clothed with the authority to respond on behalf of the coalition, told the Observer a fortnight ago. "We will do our best to listen to people who feel dissatisfied over how things are proceeding and we will listen to their suggestions.

He, however, noted that what the leadership will not condone is "people who think they will push us to do things their way. We all must find the best way to move our party forward. But believing that your way is the best, and we are forced to follow, is not possible. We will not take that," the party official said.

Meanwhile, as tensions continue to mount within the CDC, all eyes are on Acting Chairman Kowo to heed the calls for reform and pave the way for a much-needed party convention. Failure to do so, the group says, could spell further turmoil for a party already grappling with internal strife and external criticism.