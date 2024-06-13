The House of Representatives has raised concerns over reports of former President George M. Weah's alleged denial of access to the Clar Marie Weah VIP Lounge at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

This incident has reportedly happened on two occasions since the ascendency of the Unity Party to the leadership of the country. It was first reported that former President Weah was denied access to the lounge in late February, and the latest incident reported happened on June 8.

In response to these allegations, Foreign Minister, Sara Nyanti Beysolow, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sylvester M. Grigsby and RIA Managing Director James K. Mulbah have been summoned to appear before the Full Plenary of the House of Representatives on Thursday, June 13.

The decision to summon the trio was prompted by complaints from Montserrado County Representatives Kerkula M. Kamara and Representative Yekeh Kolubah, of Districts #14 and #10, respectively.

The duo, in their communication to the leadership of the House, cited disrespect towards the former president. Representative Kamara emphasized the potential impact of the denial of the country's democratic integrity and stability, while Representative Kolubah highlighted the importance of honoring Weah's status as a statesman.

"I am writing to request this noble body to invite Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Foreign Affairs Minister, and Mr. James K. Mulbah, Managing Director of RIA to speak to the denial of Former President George M. Weah from using the Old and New VIP Executive lounges of the RIA while departing the Country, this information has the proclivity to undermine the sanity of our democracy as a country that has gone through many years of political upheaval," Rep. Kamara said in his communication.

Rep. Kolubah also complained: "I present you compliments and wish to remind plenary of the House that I wrote on February 29, 2024, complaining about the disrespect against former President George M. Weah, Sr. by stopping him from using the VIP Lounge at the Roberts International Airport.

"Recently, Mr. Speaker and distinguished colleagues, again a similar accident occurred at the Roberts International Airport where Former President Weah again was stopped from using the VIP Lounge at the airport."

The Montserrado County lawmaker added: "I believe this situation is disrespectful to George M. Weah, Sr. who is a statesman in this country. He did not only serve as president but he served in several capacities in this country and deserves to be given honor, which is part of the usage of the VIP Lounge which is reserved for very important people."

"In view of the above mentioned, I am craving the indulgence of this august Body to invite the Management of the RIA along with the person in control of the VIP Lounge to address and give reason(s) for the continued disrespect to Former President George M. Weah, Sr."

With the summons, the House of Representatives is seeking clarification from the summoned individuals regarding the continued denial of access to the VIP Lounge for former President Weah, stressing the need for respect and appropriate treatment of high-ranking individuals.

The testimonies that will be provided by the Foreign and State Ministers and the RIA Managing Director, are expected to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incidents of denial and address the concerns raised by the lawmakers.