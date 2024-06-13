Liberia: 'Liberia Trade Facility Bad'

Liberia's Fula Business Association President, Mr. Mohammed M. Barry, has alarmed bad trade facilitation across the country while urging the government to address the issues of roads and taxation to boost the economy.

Speaking when he received an award in Monrovia, Mr. Barry said that it's difficult to engage in business in Liberia due to bad trade facilitation.

According to him, the government needs to address the issues of road connectivity and the taxation of commodities entering the Liberian market.

"A lot of things have been going on in this country. To do business here in Liberia is very difficult. The trade facility is bad. Challenges at the Freeport of Monrovia and the road connectivity network across the country prevent the economy from experiencing growth. Liberia can do more and move forward, but the government has to address taxation and trade facilitation," he noted.

Recently, the Footage Africa Magazine based in Barnesville, honoured and certificated Mr. Mohammed M. Barry for his continue advocacy for an improved business climate in Liberia.

" For your continued advocacy in improving Liberia. The business community, training for small business owners, and your continued fight against the high cost at the Freeport of Liberia have worn you this special honor named and styled "Liberia's most performed business advocate." The certificate of honored reads.

But, responding to the certificate of honor, Mr. Barry expressed excitement and appreciation to the group for the recognition.

According to him, he will continue to advocate for the Liberian business community because he believes that only through good legislation and policy can Liberian businesses prosper.

" I want to thank you for the recognition today. We see this as an opportunity to do more for our business community. Liberians can achieve far better, but we can only do that when we keep the government's feet to the fire and provide the necessary legislation and policy to safeguard the business space. We are committed to that, and we will achieve that," he concluded.