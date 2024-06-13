Ghana: Govt Allocates Gh¢741m for Water, Sanitation Mgt

Government has allocated GH¢741.05 million for water and sanitation management for the 2024 fiscal year, Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Alexander Ampabeng, has disclosed.

He explained that the move was to improve the water and sanitation sector, adding that "government has also established robust water quality monitoring and assessment programmes that have helped identify pollution level and taken corrective measures to enhance water quality."

Dr Ampabeng was speaking at the launch of 'Blue Community in Africa,' which seeks to advocate for safe water, accessible and affordable for all in the communities, in Accra, yesterday.

The event was organised by Revenue Mobilisation Africa (RMA), a research and advocacy non-profit organisation, which works to support effective revenue mobilisation and efficient resource governance.

It was attended by representatives from Civil Society Organisations, Ministry of Water Resource and Sanitation and traditional rulers, among others.

Dr Ampabeng said government will engage water guards to oversee and protect river bodies, tackle galamsey and its destructive impact on water bodies.

He stated that government had also developed comprehensive water safety plan, involving integral training of school health education project coordinators and fostering culture of water safety education at the grassroots.

Dr Ampabeng said government was also working on urban water supply projects, at Keta, Yendi, Wenchi, Sekondi-Takoradi, Tamale, Damongo, Sunyani and Techiman as well as rehabilitation and expansion of existing water systems in various regions.

The deputy minister commended the RMA for carrying out the research, and gave assurance that government would support efforts at providing safe water.

The Coordinator of Africa Water Justice Network, Mr Leonard Shang Quartey, said the group would ensure water justice and sustainable water management in Africa.

He urged stakeholders to support the Blue Communities Africa Project, adding that, "It is essential that the collective voices of our communities are heard and that they play a crucial role in decision-making processes regarding their water resources".

The Chief Executive of Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Mr Aloysius Adjetey, said "water is life and is the basic human right, yet across Africa, millions of people still lack access to clean and safe water."

He asked stakeholders to campaign for the implement of robust policies to protect water bodies, and promote sustainable water management.

"We must ensure that water governance is transparent and accountable, reducing corruption and improving service delivery," Mr Adjetey added.