Ghana: Nhia Releases Gh¢300m for Disbursement to Healthcare Facilities

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has released over GH¢300 million as claims payment to be disbursed to healthcare facilities across the country.

The payment covers the claims vetted for higher tier facilities up to January 2024, and for lower tier facilities, the payments are within the acceptable three-month debt period.

This was announced in a statement issued and signed by the acting Chief Executive of NHIA, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, copied by the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

The release of the amount, according to the statement, underscored NHIA's commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of healthcare services and the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

"The timely disbursement aims to enhance the quality of care provided to all NHIS members and support the operational needs of healthcare providers," it added.

It expressed appreciation to all healthcare providers for their cooperation and patience and assured them of their continuous efforts to improve the efficiency and timeliness of claims processing and payments.