Liberia: Nafaa Unveils Modern Fish Processing Facility

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) and partners have unveiled a modern fish processing facility in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, dubbed as a game changer by NaFAA Director General Madam Emma Metieh Glassco.

The facility, known as the Fanti Town-FIT fish processing facility, was funded by the Japanese Government and turned over to the Government of Liberia through NaFAA by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The facility is one of three fisheries facilities to be completed and handed to the government through NaFAA.

. The FTT or FAO-Thiaroye Technique aims to improve fish processing, enhance food safety, and support Small-Scale Businesses (SSF).

The "Livelihood Empowerment of Women in Small-Scale Fisheries" project was implemented in partnership with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) and is intended for women in fisheries across Grand Bassa County, referred to as Fishmongers. The facility contains modern fish dryers that are preserved.

This is in response to the critical need to enhance the livelihoods of fisherfolk and ensure sustainable fish processing and marketing practices. This comprehensive project has been implemented, culminating into the construction of state-of-the-art fish processing facilities, the first of its kind in Liberia, and a fish market.

Making remarks during the FAO handover ceremony, the Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority termed the introduction of the FTT technology as a game-changer in the lives of women involved in the processing and selling of fish and other fisheries products across the country. Madam Emma Metieh Glassco stated that the modern fish processing technique, developed through collaborative efforts between local experts and international partners, promises to revolutionize how we handle, preserve, and market our fish products.

Madam Glassco said the FTT is an exceptional multifaceted approach to addressing the key issues faced by fisherfolk across the nine coastal counties, most especially the fishmongers.

Commenting on the difficulties experienced by Fishmongers over the years in processing their fish and fisheries products, Madam Glassco pointed out that traditional smoking methods often expose workers to harmful smoke and toxic compounds. She noted that the FTT system significantly reduces these health risks by providing a cleaner, safer working environment. This she said is not just an investment in technology but an investment in the well-being of the community dwellers.

Hon. Glassco said the FTT technology enhances environmental sustainability and is designed to be environmentally friendly, using less wood for smoking and reducing carbon footprint. She also stated that it aligns perfectly with NaFAA's commitment to sustainable practices and the preservation of natural resources for future generations.

At the same time, Madam Glassco has extended gratitude to the government and people of Japan for providing the funding to construct the three FTT facilities in Banjor, Marshall, and Buchanan City on behave of the government of Liberia and also to the FAO family for being a great partner in implementing the project. She also thanked the local county authorities, the community, and fisherfolks for cooperating in making the dream a reality.

In a similar development, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations FAO, Madam Bintia Stephen Tchicaya disclosed during the ceremony that the construction of the FTT in Buchanan City is directly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Our work in Buchannan is directly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By investing in the livelihoods of women in small-scale fisheries and promoting sustainable practices, we are contributing to the achievement of these global goals".

Madam Tchicaya said by investing in the livelihoods of women in small-scale fisheries and promoting sustainable practices, FAO is contributing to the achievement of global goals. She however mentioned that the FAO Strategic Framework seeks to transform agri-food systems to be more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable

Meanwhile, the Keynote Speaker, President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate Nyoublee Kanrnga Lawrence, challenged the Fishmongers to ensure full utilization and maintenance of the FTT facility as an indication of the people of Grand Bassa County's appreciation of FAO implementing the project and the Government of Japan for the funding.