Liberia: Stakeholders Urged to Prioritize Less Fortunate Youths

Liberian youth leader Emmanuel B. Juduh wants the government to give more attention to less fortunate youths across the country.

Monrovia, Liberia, June 12, 2024- A youth leader and resident of Crown Hill/Slipway Community, Emmanuel B. Judah, says the youths of Slipway Community are crucial to the transformation and development of "Mama Liberia" and should not be left out of the process.

Speaking in the community, he underscored that sound awareness and sustainable practices are fundamental to achieving effective national development goals.

He calls on all stakeholders to prioritize that part of the country, adding that poverty among the youth must be reduced by providing accessible healthcare and enhancing the quality of education.

Mr. Juduh says this would increase enrollment in primary schools and improve literacy levels, promoting economic growth in the community and the country at large.

He is optimistic that if this is achieved, people's negative perceptions that the Slipway Community is a place of witchcraft activities with ghettos will be dispelled, and the youth will have an opportunity to contribute to the country's growth and development.

He made the call recently while addressing scores of less-fortunate youth commonly referred to as zogos at 'Abule City' - a famous place in the community.

In another development, Mr. Juduh commends Representative Prince A. Toles, a current lawmaker of Montserrado County District#8, for the ongoing construction of modern concrete stairs that lead from Crown Hill down to Slipway to make an easy path for old, young, and pregnant women going in and out the community.

Representative Toles, who was inspecting the project on Monday, June 3, 2024, said he is doing less talk but more work for the people of District#8.