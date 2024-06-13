Liberia: South Korea Sets Course for Development in Liberia

Monrovia, Liberia- — The Government of Liberia says it Korean counterpart has set a course to assist the country.

The South Korean government has set a course to assist Liberia in developing its road infrastructure in a collaborative effort to propel the country towards economic prosperity and sustainable growth.

At the recently held 2024 Korea-Africa Summit in Seoul, where delegates from African countries, international organizations, key figures from Korean and global business communities, academia, civil society groups, and the press collectively participated, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai highlighted road infrastructure as a major challenge for the West African nation.

At the Summit, the Liberian government signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) containing various agreements aimed at advancing development initiatives across the country and facilitating Korean investors' exploring different sectors of the economy here.

Announcing this development in Monrovia, the Minister of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism Jerolinmek Piah reveals that among the MOUs signed between the two countries, a major milestone was achieved when Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol committed to supporting the efficient implementation of President Boakai's Arrest agenda.

He notes that in the bilateral agreement, President Yoon Suk Yeol requested the Boakai administration to develop and present a proposal for road development. He also reveals that both countries agreed to establish a joint commission as a mechanism for follow-up.

"It is one thing to have agreements, and it is another thing to see the fruits of those agreements," the Minister adds.

Meanwhile, Piah further discloses that government has already established a team led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to follow up on all agreements made with foreign counterparts and ensure the establishment of a proposed joint commission, as both leaders agreed upon during their engagement in the South Korean capital, Soul.

President Boakai and delegation have since returned home following the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit.