Ghana: Tertiary Education Unions Announce Strike Over Discriminatory Allowance Implementation

13 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Shadrack Abbey

The leadership of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG warned that if the issues are not resolved by June 30, 2024, they will be forced to take further action

The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), the Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG), and the Technical University Workers Association, Ghana (TUWAG) have announced their intention to embark on a strike, citing the discriminatory implementation of the newly approved Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances by the government.

In a strongly worded statement, the unions demanded immediate reconsideration of the decision by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to exclude their members from the upward review of the VMA.

"The exclusion of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG members from the implementation of the VMA is a clear case of discrimination and injustice in the working environment of our university campuses," the statement read.

The unions emphasized that the VMA and related allowances have traditionally been payable to all eligible categories of staff within public universities, with no discrimination.

"This practice has been in place since the inception of these allowances, with the rate always being the same for all categories of staff, effective from a common date," they noted.

Expressing their dissatisfaction with the current economic conditions in the nation, the unions urged the government and all stakeholders to urgently address these concerns to prevent any disturbances on university campuses.

"Our members are very unhappy with the current situation. We call on the Employer to urgently address the issue as soon as possible to avert any unforeseen problems," the unions stated.

The leadership of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG warned that if the issues are not resolved by June 30, 2024, they will be forced to take further action.The leadership of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG warned that if the issues are not resolved by June 30, 2024, they will be forced to take further action

"Failure to resolve the above-mentioned issues by June 30, 2024, will compel us to invoke the relevant provision of the Labour Act to advise ourselves," the unions cautioned.

The unions' ultimatum puts significant pressure on the government to address their grievances promptly, highlighting the potential impact on the nation's tertiary education system if a resolution is not achieved.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.