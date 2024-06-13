Ghana: Tertiary Education Unions Announce Strike Over Discriminatory Allowance Implementation

The leadership of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG warned that if the issues are not resolved by June 30, 2024, they will be forced to take further action

The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH), the Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana (TUAAG), and the Technical University Workers Association, Ghana (TUWAG) have announced their intention to embark on a strike, citing the discriminatory implementation of the newly approved Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances by the government.

In a strongly worded statement, the unions demanded immediate reconsideration of the decision by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to exclude their members from the upward review of the VMA.

"The exclusion of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG members from the implementation of the VMA is a clear case of discrimination and injustice in the working environment of our university campuses," the statement read.

The unions emphasized that the VMA and related allowances have traditionally been payable to all eligible categories of staff within public universities, with no discrimination.

"This practice has been in place since the inception of these allowances, with the rate always being the same for all categories of staff, effective from a common date," they noted.

Expressing their dissatisfaction with the current economic conditions in the nation, the unions urged the government and all stakeholders to urgently address these concerns to prevent any disturbances on university campuses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Labour Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our members are very unhappy with the current situation. We call on the Employer to urgently address the issue as soon as possible to avert any unforeseen problems," the unions stated.

The leadership of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG warned that if the issues are not resolved by June 30, 2024, they will be forced to take further action.The leadership of TEWU-GH, TUAAG, and TUWAG warned that if the issues are not resolved by June 30, 2024, they will be forced to take further action

"Failure to resolve the above-mentioned issues by June 30, 2024, will compel us to invoke the relevant provision of the Labour Act to advise ourselves," the unions cautioned.

The unions' ultimatum puts significant pressure on the government to address their grievances promptly, highlighting the potential impact on the nation's tertiary education system if a resolution is not achieved.