Liberia: U.S.$48 Million World Bank Initiatives Transforming Agriculture in Lofa

Voinjama — Lofa County has witnessed a significant transformation in its agricultural sector due to the combined efforts of the Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P) and the Rural Economy Transformation Project (RETRAP).

These initiatives, funded by a $48 million World Bank grant, are set to conclude this November after a five-year run, leaving behind a legacy of enhanced productivity and sustainable farming practices.

The projects have focused on working closely with farmers to encourage increased productivity through agricultural mechanization and commercialization. The process begins with verifying farmers across various districts.

After verification, farmers apply to the program, and their information is forwarded to the head office in Monrovia with the help of the implementing partner, the Cooperative Development Agency (CDA).

A significant component of the projects is helping farmers transition from Farmers Based Organization (FBO) status to cooperative status. Aspiring cooperatives are linked with the CDA for necessary training.

Once they become cooperatives, they can apply for a matching grant. Currently, the projects are assisting 21 grantees, including SMEs, cooperatives, and financial institutions, and are directly supporting 65 Farmers Based Organization (FBOs). In addition to grants, the projects provide direct inputs to farmers, supplying essential farming tools such as fertilizers, hoes, shovels, cutlasses, and rain boots.

For those applying for grants, a detailed business plan must be presented, which the Ministry of Agriculture reviews before facilitating the purchase of necessary materials. Recent inspections by independent journalists highlighted several success stories. At the Makona River Farm, near-complete mechanized farming with tractors and combine harvesters was observed.

The After the Rain Farming Cooperative is constructing a large warehouse for storage and selling agricultural chemicals. Additionally, two rice processing facilities in Kpasegbedou, Foya, and Voinjama City were visited. To ease transportation burdens, the Ministry of Agriculture, through RETRACP, has provided 68 tricycles for farmers. Mechanization hubs are also being constructed in Foya District and Voinjama City for equipment storage and repair.

These interventions are crucial for sustaining farming activities in Lofa County. The projects also include support for financial institutions like the Korlahu Financial Bank, which provides loans to local farmers.

As a grantee of the World Bank STAR-P Project, Korlahu Financial Bank plays a vital role in supporting farmers in Korlahu District and its surroundings.

With the projects nearing completion, sustainability has become a primary focus. Farmers are building dams, reservoirs, mechanization hubs, and warehouses to maintain progress in case of reduced external support. These efforts are vital for ensuring the long-term success of the agricultural sector in Lofa County.

The STAR-P and RETRAP projects aim to boost rice production, ensuring Liberia can feed itself. Lofa has the largest rice farms in the country, reinforcing its status as Liberia's breadbasket. The World Bank's inspection of these projects in Lofa County concluded on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, affirming the substantial progress and sustainable practices established in Lofa County.

As the projects wrap up, the improvements stand as a testament to strategic intervention and local empowerment in transforming agriculture. Farmers in Lofa County expressed their gratitude to the World Bank STAR-P and RETRAP projects for the impacts the projects have made in their lives.

The Mayor River Women Initiative Society, a vibrant community of women dedicated to rice and vegetable production, is making significant strides in transforming agriculture in Foya District. Elizabeth Telmoh, a member of the society, is particularly grateful to the STAR-P Project for their support, which has been instrumental in improving their farming practices. "We're grateful to the Start-P family for helping us build our mini dam, purchase two acres of land, and renovate our warehouse," she added.

The construction of the dam has been a game-changer for the Mayor River Women Initiative Society.

"This dam is really helping us because it was very difficult before to get water for our production. But now it's a great help even during the dry season. We now cultivate twice as compared to previous years when we only cultivated once a year due to lack of water," she explained.

She also highlighted the need for more support, calling on the government to provide machinery to ease their work. "We need machines to plant rice, harvest rice, and process it. I, myself, want to learn to operate the power tiller machine," she said.

Another farmer, the general supervisor of the Agricultural and Infrastructure Investment Company (AIIC), Jangai V. Fofana, is also at the forefront of the rice value chain. As a grantee of the World Bank's STAR-P Project under the Ministry of Agriculture, AIIC has significantly enhanced rice production, processing, and packaging capabilities, addressing key challenges in the agricultural sector.

Previously sponsored by USAID, AIIC has received crucial logistical support through the Start-P Project. Notably, this includes a state-of-the-art color machine valued at $32,000, a tractor worth $35,000, and a daft truck costing $45,000.

These investments have bolstered AIIC's operational capacity, enabling the company to produce an impressive 16 metric tons of rice per hour, equating to 40 bags of the renowned Liberian Queen rice, which is 5% broken, each weighing 50 kilograms.

AIIC's commitment to improving food security extends beyond production. The company runs two vital school feeding programs in collaboration with Mercy Corps and the World Food Programme (WFP), ensuring nutritious meals for children across the country.

"We also have two school feeding programs across the country in collaboration with Mercy Corps and the World Food Programme (WFP)," said Jangai V. Fofana, AIIC General Supervisor.

This initiative underscores AIIC's dedication to community development and education.

Despite these advancements, AIIC faces significant financial challenges, particularly in securing the necessary funds to purchase pallet rice from local farmers. The company sources rice in two main categories: lowland and upland. Lowland rice is purchased at a cost of $17 per 52 pallets on a scale, while upland rice is bought for $16 per 52 pallets.

"The major challenge we face is acquiring enough cash to consistently purchase rice from local farmers," stated Fofana. "Our goal is to support the agricultural community and ensure a steady supply of high-quality rice, but financial constraints limit our capacity."

MARIFASS, a grantee of the World Bank STAR-P Project through the Ministry of Agriculture, is leading the way in local agricultural innovation. With an impressive yield of 450 metric tons of rice and the cultivation of over 1,000 hectares of fertile land, it stands as a beacon of hope and progress for the local community.

"The farm's output of 450 metric tons of rice is a testament to the diligent efforts of the MARIFASS team and the rich agricultural potential of Sorlumba Township," said Saah Bundoo, the farm manager. This achievement not only boosts local food security but also contributes to the broader goal of sustaining Liberia's agricultural economy.

Spanning over 1,000 hectares, the farm's expansive operations underline its commitment to maximizing land use. Such a vast cultivation area reflects the strategic planning and hard work that go into managing and optimizing agricultural resources in the region.

Facing Challenges with Resilience

However, the journey of farmers has not been without its hurdles. Farmers grapple with several challenges that threaten to hinder their operational progress. Chief among these are the issues of machinery, funding, marketing, and warehousing.

Many of the farmers highlighted agricultural machinery as crucial for increasing efficiency and productivity in the rice-producing sector. Acquiring state-of-the-art machinery is essential for farm maintenance.

Storage is another hurdle farmer are currently facing in Lofa County. Securing adequate funding remains a significant challenge for farmers. Financial resources are needed not only for the purchase of machinery but also for the overall expansion of the farm's activities.

"We are actively seeking investment and support from both governmental and non-governmental entities to ensure sustainable growth. "Thanks to the government of Liberia through the World Bank Start-P Project for providing us a grant to expand our production and activities," Bundoo narrated.

Marketing Strategies and Challenges

Effective marketing is vital for reaching broader markets and ensuring that the farm's produce is sold at competitive prices. According to Bundoo, they are working on developing robust marketing strategies to promote rice and other agricultural products, aiming to create a stronger presence both locally and beyond.

Vision for the Future

Despite these challenges, the spirit of innovation and resilience among farmers in Lofa County remains unwavering. The county's dedication to overcoming obstacles and driving agricultural development serves as an inspiration. Agricultural activities in Lofa County are improving and are on the rise.