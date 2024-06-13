Liberia: Senate Debates Change of Rule to Tighten Grips On Confirmation of Supreme Court Justices, and Tenure Positions

Capitol Hill — The Liberian Senate is debating on changing the rules that call for simple majority votes for confirmation of Presidential nominees, particularly those with lifetime tenure positions which includes judges.

The New rule will mean, before a Nominee for Tenure position or as justice to the Supreme court or a Judge at a magisterial court will need two third votes which means twenty (20) Senators will have to vote yes for your confirmation.

The debate surrounding the amendment stood out as a controversial debate that took hours with different opinions on the issue. Some believe it is an attempt to create a bottleneck for confirming nominees while others think it will be a constitutional violation.

For some if the proposal is to be accepted as a new amendment, it should be done so with more than two third vote. However, this amendment is still a proposal awaiting senate's final decision upon their return from their Buchanan, Grand Bassa Retreat.

President Pro tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence also frowned on the illegal operations of both CTN and MedTech operations at the National Port Authority.

"how can revenue generation increase?" Pro temp Karnga Lawrence wondered why the two (2) companies (CTN&MedTehc) will still be operating in the Country without the approval of the Legislature.

"This senate can shutdown MedTech, especially if they are not operating legally and that, the worst thing is, they are not even paying taxes," she noted.

The pronouncement made by the pro temp to shut down the two companies received standing ovation as they rendered a hand of applause for such a bold decision.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The senators left their seat one after the other to have a hand shake with Pro temp Karnga Lawrence, thanked her for such leadership, and described the decision as welcoming.

During the four days, Senators discussed the way forward for the Senate and how to address some of the challenges and improve the workings of the Senate for the benefits of the Liberian people.

Amongst many things, the Senate reviewed and amended segments of their rules, reviewed their financial management system and policies, reviewed the Senate's reform agenda, security and access control, National compliance policy as well as decentralization and modernization.

The President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate Madam Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, has said on many occasions that her ardent goal is to see a reformed Senate that truly reflects the interests of the country and its citizens.

In her efforts to ensure transparency and accountability, she ordered the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a comprehensive review of the senate's financial system, establish a robust operating system, including financial and administrative measures.

"This framework will enable regular audits and enhance our oversight responsibilities. Since 2014, I have advocated for good governance and adequate oversight of government expenditures, emphasizing the national budget as a tool for reform and transformation.