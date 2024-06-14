Sudan: Security Council Demands End to Siege of El Fasher in Sudan

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Thursday that calls for the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces (RSF) in Sudan to halt their siege on El Fasher, capital of North Darfur state.

The resolution, put forward by the United Kingdom, received 14 votes in favour, none against, with Russia abstaining.

It expresses deep concern over the outbreak of fighting in the city, and the risk of further escalation.

Averting a catastrophe

The RSF and the Sudanese Army have been battling for more than a year, and fighting in El Fasher have been escalating in recent months.

UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the resolution sends a clear message, adding that an attack would be "catastrophic" for the 1.5 million people sheltering in the city.

"We tabled this resolution to help secure a localized ceasefire around El Fasher and create the wider conditions to support de-escalation across the country and, ultimately, save lives," she said.

Protect civilians, allow aid delivery

The resolution further demanded that the rival militaries ensure the protection of civilians, which includes allowing people to move within and out of El Fasher if they want to.

The warring sides were also requested to "allow and facilitate the rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, including by removing bureaucratic and other impediments".

Ms. Woodward described the situation in Sudan as desperate, noting that humanitarian needs are severe.

She said the resolution calls for the Sudanese authorities to increase cooperation with UN agencies and to urgently reopen the Adre border with Chad in efforts to scale-up humanitarian assistance.

"In this regard, the resolution urges the international community to increase their support and fulfill existing pledges," she added.

'A strong signal'

The resolution also requested that the UN Secretary-General make further recommendations for the protection of civilians in Sudan, and encouraged coordinated engagement by his Personal Envoy for the country, Ramtane Lamamra; the African Union, the League of Arab States and other regional actors, aimed at advancing peace.

UN Humanitarians continue to respond to the crisis in Sudan, where the war has left scores dead, destroyed critical infrastructure, and displaced more than 10 million people, whether within the country or across the border. Additionally, some 18 million Sudanese are going hungry, with five million on the brink of famine.

"This Council has sent a strong signal to the parties to the conflict today," Ms. Woodward said.

"This brutal and unjust conflict needs to end. Today's resolution shows the Council remains committed to supporting efforts for peace in Sudan."