Nigeria: Rainstorm Destroys Over 100 Houses in Jigawa

A devastating windstorm and heavy rain have wreaked havoc in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa State, causing over 100 houses to collapse and resulting in property loss.

Residents of Kaugama town are mourning the loss of their homes and valuables.

Musa Kaugama, a victim of the disaster, said his two-room house collapsed, and he lost all his belongings.

"I have lost everything except a few items that were not in the rooms," he said, appealing to the authorities for assistance.

Ali Haruna Kaugama, another affected resident, stated that his three-room apartment was severely damaged.

"My building is still standing, but all the roofing is gone," he said.

Garba Musa Yalo Kaugama, a resident of Unguwar Gabas, reported that his two-room house was completely destroyed, and all his belongings were damaged.

Dr. Haruna Mairiga, Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said a response team had been dispatched to assess the damage and provide assistance to the victims.

"We will not stand by without assisting the victims," he stated, adding that other areas in the state, including Fagam in Gwaram Local Government and some parts of Ringim Local Government, have also been affected.