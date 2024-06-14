Nigeria: NFF to Hire Foreign Tactician for Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has resolved to hire a foreign technical adviser for the national football team, the Super Eagles, following recent dismal performances under coach Finidi George.

The Executive Committee rose from it board meeting Thursday and resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

"The Committee resolved to beef up the NFF Technical Department with more qualitative hands. Equally, the Technical and Development Sub-Committee will be re-jigged with immediate effect," a communique released after the meeting said.