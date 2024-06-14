South Africa: Health Department Reports Second MPox Death - Here's What You Need to Know

analysis

The health department said the 38-year-old patient had HIV and tested positive for mpox after presenting with extensive lesions, oral ulcers, muscle pain and a sore throat.

The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that a second person has died from the mpox virus. On Wednesday, the department announced the first death in the country.

There are six confirmed cases in South Africa. All patients are males in their 30s.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) explains mpox (previously named monkeypox) is caused by infection with the mpox virus, a member of the genus Orthopoxvirus in the family Poxviridae. There are currently more than 80 poxviruses known to science.

The incubation period for mpox is on average seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills and exhaustion. Within the first three days of onset of the disease, blister-like lesions will develop on the face, the extremities including the soles of the feet and palms of the hands. The lesions may, however, occur on other parts of the body.

There is no registered treatment for mpox in South Africa.

However, the NICD said the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the use of tecovirimat (often known by the brand name Tpoxx) for treatment of severe cases, such as in people with a...