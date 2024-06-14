Nigeria: Super Falcons Will Overcome 'Group of Death', Says Oshoala

Ex-Barcelona striker and multiple African Footballer of the Year winner, Asisat Oshoala, has said that the Super Falcons will overcome the so-called 'Group of Death' in the soccer event of the Olympics this summer in Paris, France.

The Nigerian team is drawn alongside, World Champions, Spain, Brazil and Japan all of who are powerhouses in women's football thus making pundits tag the composition as a 'Group of Death' for Super Falcons.

But in an interview with fifa.comyesterday, the Bay FC forward pointed out that Nigeria previously faced a similarly tough group in the last World Cup and excelled.

She believes the nine-time Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions can also perform well in this group given the quality of the Nigerian side.

"At the World Cup last year, people said the same thing," she told FIFA.com.

"They said we were in the Group of Death (with Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland) and could not qualify. But we did. I have a lot of confidence in this team. We have many young players and we can make things difficult for our opponents. We don't just think about getting out of the group; I think we can actually walk away with a medal."

Nigeria's Super Falcons have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking their first appearance in the prestigious event in 16 years.

The team clinched their spot after a hard-fought 1-0 aggregate victory over South Africa's Bayana Bayana in a tense two-legged encounter.

The women's football tournament is set to kick off on July 25, a day before the Olympic Games opening ceremony, and will culminate with the final in Paris on August 10.

In the group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, joined by the two best third-placed teams, making every match critical