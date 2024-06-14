Nigerian Environmental Trailblazer, Ridwan Wins Prince's Trust Group Sustainability Award in London

13 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian environmental trailblazer, Abdulrazaq Ridwan has won the Global Sustainability Award at the star-studded Prince's Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards in London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane recently.

The Prince's Trust Group Sustainability Award was sponsored by Octopus Energy.

Ridwan met His Majesty King Charles III during a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the winners' achievements.

After taking part in The Prince's Trust International Get Into Renewable Energy programme and finding his first job in the sector, Ridwan is now a key figure at market leading Starsight Energy, working on energy auditing and solar system design.

Through his groundbreaking work designing and delivering solar energy systems, especially in off-grid rural areas, Ridwan is helping to gradually change the energy landscape in Nigeria.

In his dual role as designer and auditor, Ridwan is helping to drive economic growth and lower carbon emissions as well as enhancing the lives of countless Nigerians especially in low-income rural areas.

Speaking on his award win, Ridwan said, "I would like to express my joy and excitement at receiving this award. Three years ago, venturing into the renewable energy field was a dream for me.

"It is something to have a dream but another thing entirely to have accomplished it. The Get Into programme, The Prince's Trust and Starsight Energy have helped me make this a reality," added.

When presenting his award, Christina Hess from Octopus Energy stated, "As a young company leading the global energy revolution, the Octopus Energy Group is proud and inspired to stand alongside the young people on stage tonight who, like us, are using tech to disrupt the energy systems of old to unleash local, clean and affordable power.

"I'm delighted to present this Global Sustainability award to Ridwan; as one of the biggest energy companies in the world we can't wait to learn from and support his local innovations in off grid solar design."

Prince's Trust Alumni Idris Elba surprised Ridwan with a video congratulating him for his award win and for the inspiration he is providing to all young Africans.

The Prince's Trust Group Sustainability Award, sponsored by Octopus Energy, recognises the outstanding achievements of participants on Prince's Trust programmes around the world.

Founded by His Majesty King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, The Prince's Trust International, supports young people across 20 countries through employment, education and enterprise programmes.

The Prince's Trust Awards celebrate young people who have participated in Prince's Trust programmes around the world. Guests at the ceremony included Edward Enninful OBE, Amal Clooney, Charlotte Tilbury MBE, DJ Cuppy and Maro Itoje among many others.

