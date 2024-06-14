Nigerian Immigration Truck Conveys Rams to National Assembly

13 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulqudus Ogundapo

When PREMIUM TIMES enquired about the rams, one of the motor boys said they were ordered by one of their bosses to transport the rams to the National Assembly.

A truck and two mini-buses fully loaded with rams were spotted at the National Assembly complex on Thursday.

The truck, which belongs to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with registration number IMMIGRATION 48-04IS, and the buses arrived at the complex at about 1:55 p.m. They were parked at the car park in front of the "White House. "

It was not immediately known which organisation owns the two buses painted in white.

He did not disclose the name of the 'boss' who ordered them and the recipients of the rams.

The vehicles were still in the complex when filing this report.

Muslim faithful slaughter ram as sacrifices for the celebration of Eid-al-Adha every year.

In the Islamic calendar, the festival falls on the 10th day of the twelfth and final month of Dhul Hijjah

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, had declared Sunday, 16 June, as the day of Eid-il-Adha.

It is believed that the rams cited at the National Assembly will be distributed to celebrate the festival.

Currently, the market value of a ram is between N150,000 and N200,000.

