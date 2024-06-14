Nigeria: We Spent Over N24bn On 912 Research Grants - Govt

The federal government says it spent over N24 billion to award 912 Research Grants to researchers from public tertiary institutions.

Minister of Education, Tahir Manman, stated this during the inauguration of the reconstituted TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC) and the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Higher Education Book Development in Abuja.

The minister said TETFund has continued to provide sponsorship for Institution-Based Research (IBR) to facilitate the revival of quality research among the lecturers in Tertiary Institutions and assist them to build capacity for higher research.

"To strengthen this intervention and deepen its impact, I have approved an upward review of the funding ceiling per IBR project from ₦2Million to ₦5Million for Science-Based Research and ₦4Million for Humanities and Social Science Research in line with current realities," he said

He disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, approved the sum of N5Billion for NRF and N8Billion for provision of Central Multipurpose Laboratories in some Universities across the country among numerous other groundbreaking projects under the 2024 intervention budget.

"This is indeed a strong demonstration of His Excellency's commitment to the promotion of research activities in our tertiary institutions to support national development," he said.