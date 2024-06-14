Nigeria: Military Arrests 100 Suspects Over Abia Killing - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops have arrested over 100 suspects in response to the attack by the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) on military checkpoint in Abia State that claimed the lives of five service personnel.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who disclosed this on Thursday said troops also released those not culpable in the attack following preliminary investigations.

Maj.-Gen. Buba revealed that nine soldiers were killed in June alone by non-state actors across the country.

He however did not provide the exact number of suspects in custody which he said are assisting the military in their operations.

LEADERSHIP recall that suspected IPOB/ESN separatist had on 30 May 2024 attacked a military checkpoint at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa local government areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State.

The military high command later in a statement confirmed death of five soldiers and six civilians in the attack and vowed to fiercely retaliate.

General Buba briefing journalists two weeks after the attack, said troops conducted several intelligence-based operations that led to the discovery and destruction of several IPOB/ESN terrorists camps across the region such as at Igboro Forest in Arochukwu LGA of Abia State among others.

He said, "several arrests were made from the raids with those found to be culpable still in detention. Surely, there is intelligence value to the raids and arrest that were made. Those in detention are assisting troops to locate other camps, sleeper cells and high profile individuals involved in the activities of the terrorists group."