Nigeria: Troops Kill Terrorist Kingpin Buharin Yadi At Kaduna, Katsina Boundary

The troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch have neutralised a deadly terrorist kingpin, Buhari Alhaji Halidu, alias Buharin Yadi, and dozens of his fighters around Idasu Forest at the boundary between Giwa local government area of Kaduna State and Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State.

Buharin Yadi was one of the deadliest bandit leaders terrorising Northern Nigeria in the last decade.

The Kaduna State government said the merciless bandit was also known to have links with other deadly terrorist groups in the North-East and North-West parts of the country.

A security report said the troops of Sector 6 Operation Whirl Punch rained down fire on the terrorist kingpin known and his cohorts, abruptly terminating their ignominious spell of terror.

Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Thursday, explained that Buharin Yadi was neutralised in a fierce battle with the troops under the coordination of their Commander, also the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso, which took place around Idasu forest at the boundaries between Giwa LGA of Kaduna State and Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State.

The statement said the troops began the covert operation in response to intelligence reports on terrorists' movement from Samunaka, Saulawa area of Katsina State.

"On advancing to Samunaka, the troops found the settlement destroyed and cattle killed, evidence of recent criminal activity by the bandits," Aruwan stated.

The statement added, "A ferocious battle quickly followed, as approaching terrorists were pounded with artillery rounds at Hayin Almajiri. The troops then fought bravely through an ambush, to attain their objective. Initial assessments indicate that at least 36 bandits were eliminated in the engagement.

"It was eventually verified that one of those neutralized was Kachalla Buharin Yadi.

"Kachalla Buhari Alhaji Halidu (also known as Buharin Yadi or Buhari Janar) and the brigands under his command had been unleashing terror on citizens in Kidandan/Galadimawa general areas of Giwa LGA, Sabon Birni/Kerawa general areas of Igabi LGA, other locations in nearby Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State, and indeed some parts of Niger and Zamfara States."

The statement explained further that, "Buharin Yadi was involved in large-scale cattle rustling, arms trading and drug trafficking. He had led his gang in the pillaging of communities and the slaughter and kidnapping of thousands of citizens in Kaduna and neighboring states.

"The breakthrough brings to an end a manhunt by security forces for this terrorist, which stretched more than five years. The news of his demise spread like wildfire, triggering massive relief and widespread celebrations among locals spanning Kaduna and Katsina States."

Reacting to the development, Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, commended the GOC, Major General Saraso, for his sterling leadership, and lauded the troops for the comprehensive victory.

Governor Sani reassured security forces in Kaduna State of his unflinching support and the continued collaborative stance of the State government.

"Members of the public are hereby informed that some of the terrorists sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter. Citizens in the general area and beyond are therefore enjoined not to render assistance (medical or otherwise) to individuals carrying suspicious injuries, but to immediately report such to security agencies.

"The Kaduna State Security Operations Room is available 24 hours a day to receive reports of this nature on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999," the statement said.