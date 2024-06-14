Nigeria: Troops Kill 197 Terrorists, Arrest 310, Rescue 251 in 1 Week - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said troops on internal operations have killed 197 terrorists, arrested 310 and rescued 251 hostages in one week.

Director Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, briefing journalists on Thursday said troops arrested 22 suspected oil thieves and recovered 728,360 litres of stolen crude oil, 143,450 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,100 litres of DPK and 18,750 litres of PMS all worth N765,654,100.00.

Maj.-Gen. Buba said troops also recovered 180 assorted weapons and 5,123 assorted ammunition within the period under review.

He gave a breakdown of recovered weapons as two PKT guns, one fabricated Arty gun, one G3 rifle, 73 AK47 rifles, 17 locally fabricated gun, 21 dane guns, two pump action guns, two revolver rifles, one short dane gun, three double barrel guns, three single barrel guns, one pistol, four locally fabricated pistols, five fabricated baretta pistols, one berretta pistol, one jojef magnum pump action gun, one Exp 64 semi auto rifle, 10 hand grenades, three 60mm mortar bombs, bandoliers and 10 fabricated Arty bombs.

Others weapons recovered include: 3,207 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,022 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 243 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 240 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 132 rounds of 5.56 x 54mm ammo, 143 live cartridges, 59 magazines, one pistol magazine, one ECOME HH radio, 4 baofeng radios, 4 vehicles, 47 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones and the sum of N1,236,200.00 as well as CFA 608,000.00 only amongst other items.

Meanwhile, in the Niger Delta, Buba said troops discovered and destroyed 43 illegal refining sites, 29 dugout pits, 22 boats and 26 storage tanks.

Troops recovered; 66 cooking ovens, 85 drums, 8 vehicles and 3 mobile phones.