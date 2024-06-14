Nigeria: 90% of Port Processes Automated, Says Shippers' Council Boss

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Pius Akutah, has said that about 90 per cent of port processes in Nigeria have now been automated.

Disclosing this while playing host to a team from the World Bank and the Nigerian Trade Facilitation Committee who were on courtesy visit in Lagos, Akutah said that the Council will continue to advocate automation of port operations and processes.

"The Council advocates automation of port operations and processes and I can confidently confirm that over 90 per cent of our port operations and processes are automated by now. This is consistent with the mandate of the Nigerian Shippers Council of ensuring port efficiency, safety and security of cargoes, cost reduction and ease of doing business," he stated.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka, who was represented by Assistant Director, office of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Brenda Max-Nduaguibe, said that the aim of the visit is to enable the World Bank team to fully understand the daily operations, inspections processes, trade bottlenecks, to identify policies options, and to make trade seamless for the Nigerian government.