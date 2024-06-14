Nigeria: 90% of Port Processes Automated, Says Shippers' Council Boss

14 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godfrey Bivbere & Grace Okpaneka

The Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Pius Akutah, has said that about 90 per cent of port processes in Nigeria have now been automated.

Disclosing this while playing host to a team from the World Bank and the Nigerian Trade Facilitation Committee who were on courtesy visit in Lagos, Akutah said that the Council will continue to advocate automation of port operations and processes.

"The Council advocates automation of port operations and processes and I can confidently confirm that over 90 per cent of our port operations and processes are automated by now. This is consistent with the mandate of the Nigerian Shippers Council of ensuring port efficiency, safety and security of cargoes, cost reduction and ease of doing business," he stated.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Nkiruka Uzoka, who was represented by Assistant Director, office of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Brenda Max-Nduaguibe, said that the aim of the visit is to enable the World Bank team to fully understand the daily operations, inspections processes, trade bottlenecks, to identify policies options, and to make trade seamless for the Nigerian government.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.