Nigeria: World Bank to Help Kwara Govt 'Revitalise' Ilorin Water Works - Official

An international development agency, Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL), has said it is supporting the planned 'revitalisation' of Asa Dam water works in Ilorin by the Kwara State Government.

The National Project Coordinator of the agency, Abdulhamid Umar, said the state government plans to revitalise the waterworks to boost the potable water supply in the state's capital city.

On Thursday, Mr Umar spoke in Ilorin during an assessment of the Asa and Agba dams, the Eruda Bridge in Ilorin and other environmentally challenging spots in the state.

According to him, Asa Dam is one of the proposals the government submitted as part of its shopping list from the water sector.

The project coordinator said water hyacinth had taken over Asa Dam, which should have provided drinking water to the public.

He said fishermen regularly pollute the dam and assured of urgent government intervention to make the dam safe for public use.

"I am personally disappointed with what I saw here in Asa Dam. The shabby, worn out and outdated facilities at the dam are worrisome.

" We are ready to revitalise the dam by investing in it for accumulative and other activities. This dam requires urgent rehabilitation and urgent intervention," he said.

Mr Umar noted that ACReSAL is funded and supported by the World Bank through the Federal Government to support and resolve environmental issues.

He also said ACReSAL had secured a loan of $700 million to support the 19 northern states and the FCT to tackle environmental and ecological challenges.

According to him, the project is anchored around three pillars: Dryland management, Climate-smart Agricultural activities resilience and Strengthening policies and institutions.

On her part, ACReSAL Task Team Leader, Joy Agene, said that the project aims to support vulnerable communities and improve their livelihood.

She said the project would specifically target the inclusion of vulnerable and marginalised groups, including women, youths and older people.

Mrs Agene urged the public to work closely with ACReSAL to make the project achievable and benefit the communities.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Shehu Usman, said ACReSAL and his team are in Kwara to identify with the communities and see things vividly so they can carry out their projects.

Mr Usman described ACReSAL as a tripartite project focusing on agriculture, environment and water.

"As you can see, the team has been to Eruda Bridge and Asa Dam water treatment plant to assess the situation independently. They want to make our environment conducive and safe for living," he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Usman Lade, said that the state seeks to collaborate with ACReSAL due to the need for more funds.

Mr Lade said aquaculture practices have affected Asa Dam, and the state is partnering with ACReSAL to ensure the dam is adequately channelised to accommodate irrigation farming.

He also said the state government was looking to extend the intervention to the state's three senatorial districts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ACReSAL team, the World Bank, and state representatives later embarked on a facilities assessment tour of the Asa and Agba dams and the Eruda Bridge. (NAN)