Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Okonjo-Iweala On 70th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

President Tinubu rejoiced with the remarkable leader and her family at this moment.

The president extolled the former finance minister for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

President Tinubu also commended the WTO DG for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

The president expressed his heartfelt wishes for many more years of good health, happiness, and success for Mrs Okonjo-Iweala and her family.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 13, 2024