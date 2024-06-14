Nigeria: NYSC Members Await N245,000 Awards, Seven Months After Governor's Announcement

A package breakdown shows that the corps members would get N50,000 as medical allowance, N75,000 as housing allowance and N120,000 as stipend.

Seven months after promising to pay National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in public schools in Taraba State N245,000 each as a welfare package, Governor Agbu Kefas is yet to approve the release of the fund.

In September, Mr Kefas announced the award of the money to the corps members.

He made the announcement through a statement issued by the state's Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman.

According to the statement, the governor approved the package for all corps members serving in the state.

A package breakdown shows that the corps members would get N50,000 as medical allowance, N75,000 as housing allowance and N120,000 as stipend.

The commissioner said the governor initiated the package due to the high increase in school enrollment due to the government's free basic education, uniforms and other learning materials programme.

"The surge in new enrollments witnessed in our primary and secondary schools over the past ten working days has necessitated immediate action," Mrs Usman said.

"As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools, including an additional ten thousand naira to be added to their monthly allowance," Mrs Usman continued.

"A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as a medical allowance. An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totalling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.

"Also, Exceptional Youth Corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities."

She said: "Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education.

"In the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations. Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships.

She said the governor tasked the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to ensure prompt implementation of the new measures.

However, findings by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that the promise to the corps members has yet to be fulfilled.

Mrs Usman did not pick up calls or respond to text messages asking her why the payment had yet to be made to the corps members.