Ghana: Ambulance Case - Court Admits Audio Recording Between Ag and Third Accused As Evidence

The High Court has admitted into evidence the recorded conversation between Attorney-General Godfred Dame and the third accused person in the ambulance purchase trial Richard Jakpa.

Jakpa and Minority Leader Ato Forson, (who are being prosecuted for causing financial loss to the state for the purchasing of 200 'defective' ambulances in 2012) had tried to use the recording as grounds to seek a mistrial and dismiss the charges altogether. However, the court dismissed those requests last week.

The tendering of the recording into evidence which has been the subject matter of a ruling today had previously been objected to by state prosecutors when the court allowed the recording to be played last week.

"There's absolutely no relevance to admit this tape into evidence. It doesn't assist this court to arrive at a decision regarding the substance of this case," Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa had said in her opposition.

The case continues with cross-examination of Richard Jakpa by Dr. Forson's lawyers.

On Tuesday, June 18, the Attorney-General Godfred Dame will take his turn to cross-examine Richard Jakpa.