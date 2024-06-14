Nigeria: 2024 ILO Conference - Nigeria's Delegation of 289 Is Highest

Nigeria, with 289 delegates, tops the list with the highest number of registered delegates at the ongoing 112th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The International Labour Organisation's (ILO) list published on its website, confirms Nigeria's delegation as the largest among the 187 countries represented at the conference.

The Nigerian contingent is being led by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of state for labour and productivity.

Also on the list were Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, president of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

A breakdown of the list shows "108 individuals are registered as "government delegates," while 62 are listed as "employers' delegates."

The document additionally identifies 116 individuals as "worker's delegates," with two designated as "persons accompanying the minister."

The 2024 event, which started on Monday, June 2, will end on Friday, June 14.