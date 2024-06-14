Nigeria: 2024 ILO Conference - Nigeria's Delegation of 289 Is Highest

Premium Times
Nigerian flag.
13 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria, with 289 delegates, tops the list with the highest number of registered delegates at the ongoing 112th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The International Labour Organisation's (ILO) list published on its website, confirms Nigeria's delegation as the largest among the 187 countries represented at the conference.

The Nigerian contingent is being led by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of state for labour and productivity.

Also on the list were Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, president of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

A breakdown of the list shows "108 individuals are registered as "government delegates," while 62 are listed as "employers' delegates."

The document additionally identifies 116 individuals as "worker's delegates," with two designated as "persons accompanying the minister."

The 2024 event, which started on Monday, June 2, will end on Friday, June 14.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.