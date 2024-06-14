Nigeria: Governor Eno Receives Report On Controversial Traditional Rulers Council Law

The committee blamed the disagreement over the amended law on inadequate consultations, adding that the committee had taken time to engage and accommodate all interests in their report.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has received a report from the committee set up to resolve the feud triggered by the amendment of the State Traditional Rulers Law 2023.

The committee chairperson, E. C. D. Abia, the paramount ruler of Eket Local Government Area, presented the report to Mr Eno at Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

This is contained in a statement posted on Wednesday on the state government's Facebook page.

The controversial law

Akwa Ibom State has three major ethnic groups - Ibibio, Annang and Oro - with the office of the chairperson of the State Traditional Rulers' Council rotated among the paramount rulers of the 31 local government areas.

The Oku Ibom Ibibio, Akuku Annang and Ahta Oro are the highest kings in Ibibio, Annang and Oro, respectively.

Before the amendment, all the traditional rulers in the state were under a body called "The Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council."

However, the governor last year forwarded a bill to the state assembly to elevate the status of some traditional rulers to enable them to be at par with others at the national level, like the Sultan of Sokoto, Obong of Calabar, Ooni of Ife and Oba of Benin.

The bill sought to produce a first-class traditional ruler like in other states.

The bill upgraded the "Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council" to the "Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers."

It made Oku Ibom Ibibio the life President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers while Akwa Akuku Annang and Ahta Oro serve as Vice Presidents I and II, respectively.

The bill also created an office for the chairperson of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers. While the President General would occupy the office for life, the body's chairperson was to be rotatory among the 31 paramount rulers in the state.

The bill was signed into law by Mr Eno on 22 September 2023, the eve of the 36th anniversary of the state's creation. The following day the governor inaugurated the president general and chairperson of the body as part of activities marking the state's 36th anniversary.

While the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Solomon Etuk, who is the paramount ruler of Nsit Ubium was inaugurated as the President General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, the paramount ruler of Udung Uko, Bassey Edet, was sworn in as chairperson of the body.

With the inauguration, Mr Etuk became the only first-class traditional ruler from the state, a development that angered the paramount rulers from Annang and Oro. Both displeased kings boycotted the inauguration ceremony, claiming that the new law relegated them to second-class citizens in the state.

Dissatisfied with the new arrangement, the paramount rulers instituted a suit against the state government, asking the court to invalidate the law.

At a meeting with the governor last year, the paramount rulers apologised to Mr Eno, with the governor demanding that they withdraw the suit in the court for an amicable resolution of the matter.

Mr Eno, while inaugurating the President General of the body, said he did not originate the bill but only forwarded the agreement reached by the royal fathers to the state assembly for legal backing.

Committee report

The governor later inaugurated a seven-member committee with Mr Abia to provide a lasting solution to the feud that arose by law amendment.

Presenting the report on behalf of his committee members, Mr Abia described the governor as a true leader for setting up the committee in the interest of peace and unity of the state.

Mr Abia said the committee relied on memoranda from Ifim Ibom Ibibio, the paramount rulers from Annang, Oro, and Obolo ethnic groups, to reach their recommendations.

The royal father blamed the disagreement over the amended law on inadequate consultations, adding that the committee had taken time to engage and accommodate all interests in their report.

The committee recommended a rotational approach in the leadership of the body of traditional rulers for the overall unity of the state. It suggested that the state may not have a first-class traditional ruler if the recommendation is implemented.

While receiving the report, the governor assured the royal fathers of his commitment to study the recommendations and forward a draft bill to the state assembly for legal backing.

Mr Eno thanked members of the committee for accepting the invitation to serve in the interest of peace and unity of the state.