Liberia: Alan White Solicits Support

14 June 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Rayburn House — Dr. Alan White, the former chief investigator of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, is asking the United States Congress to play a critical role in sourcing funding for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court for Liberia.

Appearing for a hearing on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the Rayburn House Office Building, Dr. White, joined by five other witnesses, including three Liberian Human Rights Activists, stressed that it is important that the court, when established, has an annual budget, particularly supported by the United States Government.

"It is critical that the court has a stable and predictable annual budget", he says.

Thursday's hearing, held under the auspices of the Lantos Human Rights Commission, was on the theme of "Accountability for War and Economic Crimes in Liberia."

It had earlier been scheduled for Tuesday, June 12, 2024, but was rescheduled for June 13th.

According to Dr. White, it is the second such hearing about the need to establish a special war crime tribunal for Liberia after the initial effort on June 21, 2021.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

He says establishing the court is a top priority of the United States, so now is the time for the entire Congress to support the Liberian people.

Other witnesses at the hearing were Yahsyndi Martin-Kpeyei, executive director of the Movement for Justice for Liberia, Alvin Smith, Chief Investigator for the International Justice Group, Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute, Adama Kiatamba Dempster, National Secretary General, Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia and Elizabeth Evenson, Director, International Justice Program, Human rights Watch, respectively.

In his testimony, Mr. Dempster notes that President Boakai must now take a step further in ensuring that the Office of War Crimes Court is operationalized.

The hearing was hosted by Congressman Chris Smith and Congressman James P. McGovern.

On May 2, 2024, President Boakai signed Executive Order#131, establishing the Office of a War and Economic Crimes Court - a major, long-awaited step toward redressing the wounds of the country's civil wars.

According to the Executive Order, the Office is empowered to "investigate, design, and prescribe the methodology, mechanisms, and the processes for establishing a Special War Crimes Court," as well as a National Anti-Corruption Court. Story by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.