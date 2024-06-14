Liberia: Only Boakai Is Entitled to Presidential Lounge

14 June 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Monrovia — The Liberian government, through the Ministry of Information, Culture, Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), clarifies that only President Joseph Boakai is entitled to use the Presidential Lounge at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Liberia's former maritime commissioner, Eugene Nagbe, alleged that former President George Manneh Weah was denied access to the VIP Lounge at the RIA and was constrained, along with former first lady Clar Marie Weah, to pass through the regular terminal instead when he (Weah) traveled to Ghana.

Following the incident, this paper reported that a protocol officer, whose name remains undisclosed, informed our reporter that the former president's access was declined due to ongoing work, and the former president was informed about this decision before arrival.

During a special press briefing on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Monrovia, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said it's important to understand that only the incumbent President and his entourage are entitled to the facility, which is why it's reserved exclusively for him.

"If it's the Presidential Lounge, don't bother. It's reserved solely for the current President", he said.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

On the other hand, he mentions that the VIP Lounge is open to all former officials, whether it's [former] Presidents Sirleaf or Weah, adding, "Once you're passing through the airport and inform the team, the VIP Lounge will be available."

"Ordinary people, like myself, are granted access to the VIP Lounge when hosting significant guests. I contact the VIP Lounge staff."

He said this practice extends to other African countries, including Ghana, where he had a firsthand experience.

Piah noted that the former president informed the team, and in response, they inquired about preparing the launch for the president's passage. The former president and his team replied that they preferred to proceed ordinarily.

He said that the airport security contacted the security detail responsible for protecting the former president, and they confirmed that the president was also following the routine.

Although he mentions that the protocol was stringent upon Mr. Weah's arrival at the airport, he noted that, to their surprise, they heard the next day that the former president was denied access to the VIP Lounge.

The Information Minister urged former President Weah and his team to halt such propaganda, emphasizing that if someone had spare time, they should find more constructive activities and not divert national attention over being denied access to a VIP Lounge.

He said as government spokesmen, they prefer not to respond to such matters because they are focused on governmental affairs. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.