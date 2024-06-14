Monrovia — The Liberian government, through the Ministry of Information, Culture, Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), clarifies that only President Joseph Boakai is entitled to use the Presidential Lounge at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Liberia's former maritime commissioner, Eugene Nagbe, alleged that former President George Manneh Weah was denied access to the VIP Lounge at the RIA and was constrained, along with former first lady Clar Marie Weah, to pass through the regular terminal instead when he (Weah) traveled to Ghana.

Following the incident, this paper reported that a protocol officer, whose name remains undisclosed, informed our reporter that the former president's access was declined due to ongoing work, and the former president was informed about this decision before arrival.

During a special press briefing on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Monrovia, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah said it's important to understand that only the incumbent President and his entourage are entitled to the facility, which is why it's reserved exclusively for him.

"If it's the Presidential Lounge, don't bother. It's reserved solely for the current President", he said.

On the other hand, he mentions that the VIP Lounge is open to all former officials, whether it's [former] Presidents Sirleaf or Weah, adding, "Once you're passing through the airport and inform the team, the VIP Lounge will be available."

"Ordinary people, like myself, are granted access to the VIP Lounge when hosting significant guests. I contact the VIP Lounge staff."

He said this practice extends to other African countries, including Ghana, where he had a firsthand experience.

Piah noted that the former president informed the team, and in response, they inquired about preparing the launch for the president's passage. The former president and his team replied that they preferred to proceed ordinarily.

He said that the airport security contacted the security detail responsible for protecting the former president, and they confirmed that the president was also following the routine.

Although he mentions that the protocol was stringent upon Mr. Weah's arrival at the airport, he noted that, to their surprise, they heard the next day that the former president was denied access to the VIP Lounge.

The Information Minister urged former President Weah and his team to halt such propaganda, emphasizing that if someone had spare time, they should find more constructive activities and not divert national attention over being denied access to a VIP Lounge.

He said as government spokesmen, they prefer not to respond to such matters because they are focused on governmental affairs. Editing by Jonathan Browne