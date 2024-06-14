Ghana: 'Political Power Has Not Changed You' - Otumfuo Praises Bawumia

14 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Shadrack Abbey

Otumfuo expressed confidence that the qualities which helped Bawumia become Vice President will guide him in his bid for the presidency this December.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has lauded the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for maintaining his humility throughout his position as a Vice President and since he Otumfuo has known him.

Otumfuo expressed confidence that the qualities which helped Bawumia become Vice President will guide him in his bid for the presidency this December.

During Bawumia's courtesy call on Otumfuo is part of his three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti region, Otumfuo encouraged him to effectively communicate his vision to Ghanaians to earn their support.

"Political power has not changed you. You are still the humble Bawumia I have known always. Do not change. Maintain your humility and respectfulness always. If you are able to convince Ghanaians to vote for you, I am certain you will you be able to govern this nation to progress," the Asantehene said.

Asantehene also advised the NPP flagbearer to clearly communicate his vision so that Ghanaians can have confidence in him and vote for him on December 7.

"What Nana Addo saw in you to make you his Vice is what has brought you here today. He had faith in you that if he nurtures you, you'll be able to continue his works. You should let Ghana know that if power is given to you, you will be able to lead well," Otumfuo advised.

Bawumia commenced his tour of the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 10, 2024, and concluded it on Wednesday, June 12. He kicked off the campaign with a health walk, met with artisans at Magazine in Suame, and wrapped up with a visit to the Manhyia Palace.

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.