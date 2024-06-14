Ghana: 'Political Power Has Not Changed You' - Otumfuo Praises Bawumia

Otumfuo expressed confidence that the qualities which helped Bawumia become Vice President will guide him in his bid for the presidency this December.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has lauded the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for maintaining his humility throughout his position as a Vice President and since he Otumfuo has known him.

Otumfuo expressed confidence that the qualities which helped Bawumia become Vice President will guide him in his bid for the presidency this December.

During Bawumia's courtesy call on Otumfuo is part of his three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti region, Otumfuo encouraged him to effectively communicate his vision to Ghanaians to earn their support.

"Political power has not changed you. You are still the humble Bawumia I have known always. Do not change. Maintain your humility and respectfulness always. If you are able to convince Ghanaians to vote for you, I am certain you will you be able to govern this nation to progress," the Asantehene said.

Asantehene also advised the NPP flagbearer to clearly communicate his vision so that Ghanaians can have confidence in him and vote for him on December 7.

"What Nana Addo saw in you to make you his Vice is what has brought you here today. He had faith in you that if he nurtures you, you'll be able to continue his works. You should let Ghana know that if power is given to you, you will be able to lead well," Otumfuo advised.

Bawumia commenced his tour of the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 10, 2024, and concluded it on Wednesday, June 12. He kicked off the campaign with a health walk, met with artisans at Magazine in Suame, and wrapped up with a visit to the Manhyia Palace.