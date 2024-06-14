Nigeria: 20 Robbers Arrested As Police Raid Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

14 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha, Lagos

Detectives from Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, have arrested 20 armed robbery suspects and recovered weapons.

The arrests were made during coordinated operations along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following numerous complaints by garri and rice dealers whose vehicles and shops were allegedly attacked by the suspects.

Parading the suspects on Thursday, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Olatoye Durosimi, disclosed that a total of 20 suspects, consisting of 18 men and two women, were apprehended during the operations aimed at clearing criminals from the Long Bridge end of the expressway.

Durosimi highlighted a significant arrest on June 1, 2024, where operatives from the Dragon Squad apprehended Samson Sesan, an ex-convict, identified as the principal suspect and kingpin of a robbery gang responsible for several incidents around the Abeokuta area in Ilaro, Ogun State, and that during a search of his residence, a locally made double-barrel pistol, a single-barrel pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered, adding that subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of more suspects and the recovery of more incriminating evidence.

Furthermore, the AIG said Dennis Ebeze, a domestic staff accused of theft involving jewelry and other valuables worth over N40m through advanced investigative techniques led by SP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi and her team, was tracked down in Makurdi, Benue State and that he confessed to selling the stolen items for N7.4m before fleeing to Cross River State.

 

