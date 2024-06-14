Liberia: Global Tracking Solutions Is in Compliance

Monrovia — Following the Liberian Senate's recent decision to summon the management of the Global Tracking Maritime Solutions, the Liberia Revenue Authority, Public Procurement and Concession Commission, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the National Port Authority at a public hearing, The Managing Director of Global Tracking, Madame Aminata Bangura, tells senators that her company has operated by the laws of Liberia.

Appearing before the Senate on Thursday, June 13, 2024, Madam Bangura said that GMT had struggled since 2014 under the former Sirleaf administration and was successfully granted permission through the National Investment Commission to operate its security system to safeguard the port operations in 2018.

She explains that the company's contributions are channeled through the National Port Authority, which is solely responsible for collecting revenue generated through the smooth operations of the International Shipping Port Security (ISPS).

She says CTN contributions are not to be remitted directly to the National coffers but to the National Port Authority for the purpose of maintaining the Port's lighting and other security features.

However, she adds that the company is open to revising and amending its service contract with the Government of Liberia.

The GTMS Managing Director spoke eloquently at the public hearing, leaving many senators and Liberians to understand the importance of the system and reminded that Liberia is a signatory to Global Tracking Solutions.

Meanwhile, speaking to scores of citizens on the grounds of the Capitol, Madam Bangura underscored the need to support the company's operation because it is contributing to the country's post-war development.

Many Liberians express appreciation for clarity provided by the MD, during her interaction with senators.

"We now understand the workings of the Container Tracking Note, and there is no need for people to continue spreading propaganda against your institution," they said.

They are calling on the Ad-Hoc Committee appointed Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence to ensure that the Destination Inspection (DI) Contract between the Government of Liberia (GoL) through the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and MedTech Scientific, Limited signed on July 8, 2018, and the Container Tracking Note (CTN) Contract between the GoL through the National Port Authority (NPA) and Global Tracking Maritime Solutions signed on July 11, 2018, comply with existing Liberian laws. Editing by Jonathan Browne