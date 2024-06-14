Liberia: President Boakai's Arrest Policy Under Scrutiny for Gender Inclusivity

Supported by the Kvinna Till Kvinna Foundation and Sweden in Liberia, the Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH) recently held a day-long focus group discussion to integrate gender perspectives into President Joseph Nyuma Boakai-led government's ARREST agenda.

On January 22, 2024, President Boakai launched the ARREST policy as part of his six-year development plan for Liberia, focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

Despite Liberia's commitment to numerous human rights protocols, women's representation in leadership positions remains low. Following the 2023 elections, women comprise only 10.3% of the legislature.

As of March 25, 2024, according to UN Women, out of 572 appointments, 434 were men (76%) and 138 were women (24%).

Women's representation in the judiciary also reflects significant gender disparity, with women comprising 40% of the Supreme Court justices, 12.5% of circuit court judges, and 3% of magisterial court judges.

A detailed review of the ARREST agenda's action points reveals key focus areas: agriculture, road infrastructure, the rule of law, education, water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH), and tourism.

ORWOCH collaborates with Project Accountable Safe Space (PASS), a consortium of grassroots women leaders and organizations dedicated to advancing the political rights of women, girls, and marginalized groups.

Their efforts include providing legal aid, sexual and reproductive health services, shelters, and safe spaces. PASS aims to raise awareness, document, and ensure that grassroots women's voices are included in combating barriers, especially violence, that limit women's political participation.

"The goal is to ensure that women's rights and their intersection with Liberia's development challenges are integrated into the ARREST agenda," said Atty. Mmonbeydo Joah, Executive Director of ORWOCH.

ORWOCH, a feminist, women-led national NGO, focuses on empowering women and girls, supporting them in claiming their rights, and ensuring their voices are heard. The organization encourages women of all ages to participate in leadership and decision-making processes and engage with political institutions to promote their political ambitions.

It also addresses barriers that limit marginalized groups, including women, girls, and people with disabilities, from political participation.

Addressing the multiple inequalities faced by women, girls, and marginalized communities is crucial for promoting gender equality and sustainable development in Liberia. Integrating gender considerations systematically will help ensure the proposed measures benefit all students and teachers, making education safer.

The reason for bringing these women's groups together was to ensure that the action points in the ARREST agenda reflect the goals of Liberian women.

"This is for them to identify new issues and consider the impact on women, young people, and marginalized communities," said Atty. Joah.

The gathering aimed to identify opportunities, risks, and recommendations for policy advocacy and collaboration and evaluate if the ARREST implementation aligns with other relevant women's manifestos and gender policies. A gender-mainstreamed version of the ARREST agenda will be recommended by the government based on gaps identified by the group.

ORWOCH's lead partner, Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation (KtK), emphasized the importance of coordination and unified voices in the meeting's outcomes.

Aisha Lai noted, "Statistically, when women and girls are put first, the nation succeeds." She stressed the importance of educating women and girls, stating, "The world is now looking at us because we have the most peaceful elections compared to other countries in the region."