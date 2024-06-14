Liberia: No Single Ruling Party Has All the Technocrats and Experts - a Government of Inclusion Is the Way Forward

opinion

All over the world, including developed, developing and underdeveloped countries, no single ruling party has ever produced or has all the Technocrats or Experts needed to run an effective and successful government. No matter how popular or sophisticated the ruling establishment may be, there is always a need to include citizens from other parties (be it an ally or opposition) with the requisite expertise and knowledge, as there is no ruling party with all the experts and Technocrats needed for the development and growth of a country.

Over the years, the practice of members of the ruling parties demanding their leaders to employ partisans of their parties to key government positions and offices has been the order of the day in our body politics and has to some extent contributed to the poor performance of past governments and the under development of our country. The time has come, and now is the time, for a government of inclusion for the forward movement of our country, as there is no single ruling establishment with all the experts or Technocrats needed for the growth and development of any nation.

A government of inclusion, which is a system that ensures that all of its people regardless of their identities or political associations feel valued and empowered to contribute to decision-making and fostering a government that reflects and serves the diverse needs of its people, is necessary for our nation and its development. A government of inclusion which looks at how well the contributions, presence and perspectives of different groups of the citizens are valued and incorporated into the governance of the state promotes development, growth and unity of the state.

A government of inclusion is very important for the growth and development of our country because such a government fosters a nation where power is distributed equitably among its citizens and where the rights of all, irrespective of political affiliations, are protected and guaranteed. Similarly, a government of inclusion is necessary for our nation as it discourages the idea of a particular group of people seeing themselves as owners of the country and the ones entitled to occupying government positions and offices.

A government of inclusion is also important for our country, especially under this new administration because it will effectively serve and engage all citizens, taking into account gender and other aspects of personal identities of all its people. Inclusivity helps a nation to attract a diverse set of talents from its citizens regardless of one's political, tribal or religious connections. This system of governance also creates a sense of belonging among citizens, which can translate to more innovations, productivity and better decision making that will be in the best interest of the masses and not a particular group of the masses.

Therefore, as the Unity Party led government under the stewardship of President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. is in the process of appointing officials of government, let the inclusion of non-partisans from other political persuasions with the requisite experience, competence, and expertise be seriously considered, as it is the way forward for our democracy. Let the practice of appointing only partisans to key government positions and offices be discouraged as the ruling Unity Party does not have all the Technocrats and Experts needed to develop our country. Long live our common patrimony and may God save our state.

The Author

The Rev. Dr. Slewion P. Lewis is an ordained priest of the Episcopal Church of Liberia who currently serves as Dean of the Emmanuel W. Johnson College of Theology at the Undergraduate Program of Cuttington University, Director of Theological Education of the Episcopal Church of Liberia and Priest-in-Charge of St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in Sergeant Kollie Town (SKT), Suakoko, Bong County.